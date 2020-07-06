1522 196th ST SE E105

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Condo In Gated Community -



Townhouse condo, 2 car garage, end unit, 1483 sqft, one bedroom and bathroom on main floor,gas fireplace, upstairs has two " Master" bedrooms, one has double vanity sink, w/d available, stainless appliances, electric heat, living and dining room, hardwoods downstairs, well kept, lots of closet space, Water and Sewer included, tenant pays PUD, PSE & Garbage



negotiable on pets with additional deposit, No Smoking!!!



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!



DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



