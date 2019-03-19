All apartments in Bothell East
Last updated March 19 2019

2824 204th Street Southeast

2824 204th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2824 204th Street Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Lease duration: 6 months

It is not Furnished. Beautiful Buchan home in Red Hawk. New roof, hot water heater, carpet & paint. 2 story entry, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling & great natural light. Living & dining room w/coffered ceiling. Large kitchen w/island eating bar, stainless + eating nook w/slider to deck. Family room w/gas fireplace. Master suite w/ 5 piece bath w/dual vanity, romantic soaking tub for two & walk in closet. Sunny fenced yard, play structure & shed. Great commuter access & Park n Ride close by, Northshore schools.

(RLNE4562854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

