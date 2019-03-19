2824 204th Street Southeast

Amenities

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Lease duration: 6 months



It is not Furnished. Beautiful Buchan home in Red Hawk. New roof, hot water heater, carpet & paint. 2 story entry, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling & great natural light. Living & dining room w/coffered ceiling. Large kitchen w/island eating bar, stainless + eating nook w/slider to deck. Family room w/gas fireplace. Master suite w/ 5 piece bath w/dual vanity, romantic soaking tub for two & walk in closet. Sunny fenced yard, play structure & shed. Great commuter access & Park n Ride close by, Northshore schools.



(RLNE4562854)