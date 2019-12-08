All apartments in Bothell East
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

21331 37th Avenue Se

21331 37th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21331 37th Avenue Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take a closer look at this splendid 3,088-square-foot house located on a tranquil and safe neighborhood in Bothell, Washington!

This spacious and unfurnished house has 5 comfy bedrooms plus 1 additional gaming room, 3.5 bathrooms, and 3-door attached garage.

Its bright and airy interior has polished hardwood floor, carpet, and 2 fireplaces. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are superb and comfortable rooms, perfect for a restful sleep. The house has gas heating for climate control. There are connections available for washer and dryer.

Outside, there are a fenced backyard and patioperfect spots for outdoor activities with the family.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, and electricity.

No cats, only small dogs (negotiable, $350 non-refundable pet deposit/pet).

Nearby Parks: Stipek Park, William Penn Park, Rotary Park, and Mary Murphey Park.

Nearby Schools:
Skyview Junior High School - 0.28 miles, 8/10
Canyon Creek Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 6/10
Kokanee Elementary School - 1.89 miles, 8/10
Fernwood Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 8/10

(RLNE5106585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21331 37th Avenue Se have any available units?
21331 37th Avenue Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 21331 37th Avenue Se have?
Some of 21331 37th Avenue Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21331 37th Avenue Se currently offering any rent specials?
21331 37th Avenue Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21331 37th Avenue Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 21331 37th Avenue Se is pet friendly.
Does 21331 37th Avenue Se offer parking?
Yes, 21331 37th Avenue Se offers parking.
Does 21331 37th Avenue Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21331 37th Avenue Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21331 37th Avenue Se have a pool?
No, 21331 37th Avenue Se does not have a pool.
Does 21331 37th Avenue Se have accessible units?
No, 21331 37th Avenue Se does not have accessible units.
Does 21331 37th Avenue Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21331 37th Avenue Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 21331 37th Avenue Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21331 37th Avenue Se has units with air conditioning.
