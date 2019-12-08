21331 37th Avenue Se

Amenities
Take a closer look at this splendid 3,088-square-foot house located on a tranquil and safe neighborhood in Bothell, Washington!
This spacious and unfurnished house has 5 comfy bedrooms plus 1 additional gaming room, 3.5 bathrooms, and 3-door attached garage.
Its bright and airy interior has polished hardwood floor, carpet, and 2 fireplaces. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are superb and comfortable rooms, perfect for a restful sleep. The house has gas heating for climate control. There are connections available for washer and dryer.
Outside, there are a fenced backyard and patioperfect spots for outdoor activities with the family.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, and electricity.
No cats, only small dogs (negotiable, $350 non-refundable pet deposit/pet).
Nearby Parks: Stipek Park, William Penn Park, Rotary Park, and Mary Murphey Park.
Nearby Schools:
Skyview Junior High School - 0.28 miles, 8/10
Canyon Creek Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 6/10
Kokanee Elementary School - 1.89 miles, 8/10
Fernwood Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 8/10
(RLNE5106585)