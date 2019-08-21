Rent Calculator
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21311 37th Avenue SE
21311 37th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21311 37th Avenue Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21311 37th Avenue SE have any available units?
21311 37th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bothell East, WA
.
What amenities does 21311 37th Avenue SE have?
Some of 21311 37th Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21311 37th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
21311 37th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21311 37th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21311 37th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 21311 37th Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 21311 37th Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 21311 37th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21311 37th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21311 37th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 21311 37th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 21311 37th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 21311 37th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21311 37th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21311 37th Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21311 37th Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21311 37th Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
