Bonney Lake, WA
17802 110th St Court East
17802 110th St Court East

17802 110th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

17802 110th Street Court East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17802 110th St Court East have any available units?
17802 110th St Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
Is 17802 110th St Court East currently offering any rent specials?
17802 110th St Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17802 110th St Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 17802 110th St Court East is pet friendly.
Does 17802 110th St Court East offer parking?
No, 17802 110th St Court East does not offer parking.
Does 17802 110th St Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17802 110th St Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17802 110th St Court East have a pool?
No, 17802 110th St Court East does not have a pool.
Does 17802 110th St Court East have accessible units?
No, 17802 110th St Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 17802 110th St Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 17802 110th St Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17802 110th St Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 17802 110th St Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
