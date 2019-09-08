All apartments in Black Diamond
25820 Lawson Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

25820 Lawson Street

25820 Lawson Street · No Longer Available
Location

25820 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, WA 98010

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sweet rambler, large corner lot with a large, fully fenced backyard. Gorgeous knotty pine ceilings in the living room. Master bedroom is large, & full bath off master. Black Diamond is a growing town, fall in love with this quaint town & the small town living atmosphere while it lasts. A few short blocks to coffee, entertainment & the bakery Old Town Black Diamond. Many parks, lakes, and rivers all nearby for outdoor activities. Commute quickly to surrounding employment city hubs & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25820 Lawson Street have any available units?
25820 Lawson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Black Diamond, WA.
Is 25820 Lawson Street currently offering any rent specials?
25820 Lawson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25820 Lawson Street pet-friendly?
No, 25820 Lawson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Black Diamond.
Does 25820 Lawson Street offer parking?
No, 25820 Lawson Street does not offer parking.
Does 25820 Lawson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25820 Lawson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25820 Lawson Street have a pool?
No, 25820 Lawson Street does not have a pool.
Does 25820 Lawson Street have accessible units?
No, 25820 Lawson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25820 Lawson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25820 Lawson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25820 Lawson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25820 Lawson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
