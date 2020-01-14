Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

25506 Kanasket Dr Available 03/01/20 Black Diamond sharp & well maintained Rambler - 3 bed 2 bath w/2 car garage. Avail March 1 2020 - Welcome home to this much sought after Morgan Creek Rambler. Home has been well taken care of! Enter the home and see the lovely livingroom with gas fireplace, nice vaulted ceilings, Great light and bright kitchen with under counter lighting and nice appliances, charming breakfast nook with bench, Master bedroom suite with ceiling fan, a walk in clsoet and double sinks, great bathroom, two other ample sized bedrooms and a full bath off the hall. The outdoor patio area is perfect for barbecues! Fully fenced low maintenance yard, and private back yard. 2 car garage with remote, parking in driveway. Laminate flooring and carpet. Minutes from shopping areas and freeways! Great setting in this lovely community. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette for a private showing at 253-261-7154.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



