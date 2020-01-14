All apartments in Black Diamond
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

25506 Kanasket Dr

25506 Kanaskat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25506 Kanaskat Drive, Black Diamond, WA 98010

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
25506 Kanasket Dr Available 03/01/20 Black Diamond sharp & well maintained Rambler - 3 bed 2 bath w/2 car garage. Avail March 1 2020 - Welcome home to this much sought after Morgan Creek Rambler. Home has been well taken care of! Enter the home and see the lovely livingroom with gas fireplace, nice vaulted ceilings, Great light and bright kitchen with under counter lighting and nice appliances, charming breakfast nook with bench, Master bedroom suite with ceiling fan, a walk in clsoet and double sinks, great bathroom, two other ample sized bedrooms and a full bath off the hall. The outdoor patio area is perfect for barbecues! Fully fenced low maintenance yard, and private back yard. 2 car garage with remote, parking in driveway. Laminate flooring and carpet. Minutes from shopping areas and freeways! Great setting in this lovely community. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette for a private showing at 253-261-7154.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5434336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25506 Kanasket Dr have any available units?
25506 Kanasket Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Black Diamond, WA.
What amenities does 25506 Kanasket Dr have?
Some of 25506 Kanasket Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25506 Kanasket Dr currently offering any rent specials?
25506 Kanasket Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25506 Kanasket Dr pet-friendly?
No, 25506 Kanasket Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Black Diamond.
Does 25506 Kanasket Dr offer parking?
Yes, 25506 Kanasket Dr offers parking.
Does 25506 Kanasket Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25506 Kanasket Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25506 Kanasket Dr have a pool?
No, 25506 Kanasket Dr does not have a pool.
Does 25506 Kanasket Dr have accessible units?
No, 25506 Kanasket Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 25506 Kanasket Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 25506 Kanasket Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25506 Kanasket Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 25506 Kanasket Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

