7459 Clamdigger Drive

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Birch Bay, close to public beach access. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, fenced yard, attached garage, and lawn maintenance. No Utilities included. Pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.