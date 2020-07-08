All apartments in Birch Bay
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

7459 Clamdigger Drive

7459 Clamdigger Drive · (517) 802-7316
Location

7459 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Birch Bay, close to public beach access. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, fenced yard, attached garage, and lawn maintenance. No Utilities included. Pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7459 Clamdigger Drive have any available units?
7459 Clamdigger Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7459 Clamdigger Drive have?
Some of 7459 Clamdigger Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7459 Clamdigger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7459 Clamdigger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7459 Clamdigger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7459 Clamdigger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7459 Clamdigger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7459 Clamdigger Drive offers parking.
Does 7459 Clamdigger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7459 Clamdigger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7459 Clamdigger Drive have a pool?
No, 7459 Clamdigger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7459 Clamdigger Drive have accessible units?
No, 7459 Clamdigger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7459 Clamdigger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7459 Clamdigger Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7459 Clamdigger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7459 Clamdigger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
