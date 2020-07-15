All apartments in Birch Bay
Find more places like 7411 Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birch Bay, WA
/
7411 Sunset Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

7411 Sunset Dr

7411 Sunset Drive · (360) 738-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7411 Sunset Drive, Birch Bay, WA 98230

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7411 Sunset Dr · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Birch Bay House - 7411 Sunset Dr. Blaine - Available Now – 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1,744 square foot home with beautiful bay views and conveniently located near Birch Bay State Park. This spacious home features an open layout, laminate wood pine floors in the common areas, a gas fireplace and gas cooking. The kitchen includes a large island counter with breakfast bar seating, tons of cabinet space, and pantry. Includes an attached two-car garage, private fenced yard with patio, and second-story deck with beautiful bay views. Appliances include washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and built-in microwave. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. One pet is negotiable with property manager approval and additional deposit. No Smoking. No Students. 1 Year Lease. Rent $1,995. Deposit $2,095.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4561100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Sunset Dr have any available units?
7411 Sunset Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7411 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 7411 Sunset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7411 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7411 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7411 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 7411 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7411 Sunset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 7411 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 7411 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7411 Sunset Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7411 Sunset Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7411 Sunset Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7411 Sunset Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellingham, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WA
Oak Harbor, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Skagit Valley College
Western Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity