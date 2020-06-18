All apartments in Bingen
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

315 Jefferson St

315 W Jefferson St · (541) 386-7368 ext. 2
Location

315 W Jefferson St, Bingen, WA 98672

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Jefferson St · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute and Convenient! - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Bingen, WA. Home has been completely renovated. New carport, fresh paint, new cabinets in kitchen with nice new countertops and new deck in the back. Home has about 1,000 square feet of living space. Garbage and landscaping are included in the lease. Tenant responsible for water/sewer, gas and electric. Washer/dryer hookups. No animals. One year lease requirement. Security deposit in the amount of $2,100 due at signing. Tenant screening criteria includes: credit score requirement of 650+, household income verification of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent and criminal & eviction record review.
ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3996476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

