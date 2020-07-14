Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool garage hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal playground pool table smoke-free community

With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy. Purely contemporary, the beautiful community playfully highlights the structure of the grounds and community attractions such as the resort-style swimming pool. Take a tour today!