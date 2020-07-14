1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 South Bellingham
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 year AGO
1 Bedroom
1 BDRM / 1 BTH -1
$1,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2 BDRM / 1 BTH-1
$1,550
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft
2 BDRM / 2 BTH-1
$1,600
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
3 BDRM / 2 BTH-1
$1,800
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Padden Creek.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
playground
pool table
smoke-free community
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy. Purely contemporary, the beautiful community playfully highlights the structure of the grounds and community attractions such as the resort-style swimming pool. Take a tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Padden Creek have any available units?
Padden Creek offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,250, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,550, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,800. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Padden Creek have?
Some of Padden Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Padden Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Padden Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Padden Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Padden Creek is pet friendly.
Does Padden Creek offer parking?
Yes, Padden Creek offers parking.
Does Padden Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Padden Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Padden Creek have a pool?
Yes, Padden Creek has a pool.
Does Padden Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Padden Creek has accessible units.
Does Padden Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Padden Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Padden Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, Padden Creek does not have units with air conditioning.