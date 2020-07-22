Barkley Apartments

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $200 this can go up to equal to one month’s rent based on your screening.
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee (Non-Refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utility fee based on number of occupants, renter's insurance if not tenant provided
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 (1 pet) refundable; $250 (2 pets) refundable.
fee: $250 (1 pet) non-refundable; $500 (2 pets) non-refundable.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $25/month (1 pet); $50/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Weight limit: up to
200 pounds. Breed restrictions apply for dogs. Please contact us for more information. All animals must have proof of vaccinations and be altered.
Parking Details: First come, first served parking is free. Reserved uncovered spaces are $15 a month. Covered spaces are $30 per month.