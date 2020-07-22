All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:09 AM

Barkley Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
3126 Racine St · (360) 226-4750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA 98226
Mount Baker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3116-3116 - 130 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 3118-3118 - 136 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,330

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3108-3108 - 403 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,620

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 3130-3130 - 606 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,620

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 3130-3130 - 607 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barkley Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs. Our newly resurfaced seasonal pool and spa are a great place to relax and barbecue a meal on those warm summer days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $200 this can go up to equal to one month’s rent based on your screening.
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee (Non-Refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utility fee based on number of occupants, renter's insurance if not tenant provided
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 (1 pet) refundable; $250 (2 pets) refundable.
fee: $250 (1 pet) non-refundable; $500 (2 pets) non-refundable.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $25/month (1 pet); $50/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Weight limit: up to 200 pounds. Breed restrictions apply for dogs. Please contact us for more information. All animals must have proof of vaccinations and be altered.
Parking Details: First come, first served parking is free. Reserved uncovered spaces are $15 a month. Covered spaces are $30 per month.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barkley Apartments have any available units?
Barkley Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Barkley Apartments have?
Some of Barkley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barkley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Barkley Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barkley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Barkley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Barkley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Barkley Apartments offers parking.
Does Barkley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barkley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barkley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Barkley Apartments has a pool.
Does Barkley Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Barkley Apartments has accessible units.
Does Barkley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barkley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Barkley Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Barkley Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
