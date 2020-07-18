All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

808 20th Street #108

808 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 20th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
South Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
1 BD/1BA Unit at the Osprey Ridge Condominiums Just a few steps from WWU! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Osprey Ridge Condominiums located in the South Hill neighborhood is just steps away from WWU. This unit features washer/dryer, walk-in closet in the master bedroom and has an amazing view of Mt. Baker from the living room. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. This unit also comes with one dedicated parking space. Water/sewer/garbage included in rental price. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

Disclaimer: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2252504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 20th Street #108 have any available units?
808 20th Street #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellingham, WA.
What amenities does 808 20th Street #108 have?
Some of 808 20th Street #108's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 20th Street #108 currently offering any rent specials?
808 20th Street #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 20th Street #108 pet-friendly?
No, 808 20th Street #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 808 20th Street #108 offer parking?
Yes, 808 20th Street #108 offers parking.
Does 808 20th Street #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 20th Street #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 20th Street #108 have a pool?
No, 808 20th Street #108 does not have a pool.
Does 808 20th Street #108 have accessible units?
No, 808 20th Street #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 808 20th Street #108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 20th Street #108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 20th Street #108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 20th Street #108 does not have units with air conditioning.
