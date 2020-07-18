808 20th Street #108

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

1 BD/1BA Unit at the Osprey Ridge Condominiums Just a few steps from WWU! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Osprey Ridge Condominiums located in the South Hill neighborhood is just steps away from WWU. This unit features washer/dryer, walk-in closet in the master bedroom and has an amazing view of Mt. Baker from the living room. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven. This unit also comes with one dedicated parking space. Water/sewer/garbage included in rental price. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



