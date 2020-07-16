All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

680 32nd St #C304

680 32nd Street · (360) 733-7944
Location

680 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Happy Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 680 32nd St #C304 · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
680 32nd St. #C304 - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo near Western Washington University and many local amenities. This bright unit features upscale furnishes, custom paint and tile work, washer/dryer, electric heat, private balcony, and assigned parking. Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Basic Water/Sewer/Garbage Included.

No units are rented sight unseen. Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

(RLNE2408357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 32nd St #C304 have any available units?
680 32nd St #C304 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 680 32nd St #C304 currently offering any rent specials?
680 32nd St #C304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 32nd St #C304 pet-friendly?
No, 680 32nd St #C304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 680 32nd St #C304 offer parking?
Yes, 680 32nd St #C304 offers parking.
Does 680 32nd St #C304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 32nd St #C304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 32nd St #C304 have a pool?
No, 680 32nd St #C304 does not have a pool.
Does 680 32nd St #C304 have accessible units?
No, 680 32nd St #C304 does not have accessible units.
Does 680 32nd St #C304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 32nd St #C304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 32nd St #C304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 32nd St #C304 does not have units with air conditioning.
