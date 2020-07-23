Amenities

512 Darby Dr. #105 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Darby Estates conveniently located near shopping, schools, and restaurants. This unit features a large living space, washer/dryer, microwave, electric heat, a private patio, and access to the clubhouse/fitness center. Sorry, no smoking/pets.



Basic water/sewer and garbage included.



No Pets Allowed



