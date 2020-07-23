All apartments in Bellingham
512 Darby Dr #105

512 Darby Drive · (360) 733-7944
Location

512 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA 98226
Guide Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 512 Darby Dr #105 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
512 Darby Dr. #105 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Darby Estates conveniently located near shopping, schools, and restaurants. This unit features a large living space, washer/dryer, microwave, electric heat, a private patio, and access to the clubhouse/fitness center. Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Basic water/sewer and garbage included.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5935490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Darby Dr #105 have any available units?
512 Darby Dr #105 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 Darby Dr #105 have?
Some of 512 Darby Dr #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Darby Dr #105 currently offering any rent specials?
512 Darby Dr #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Darby Dr #105 pet-friendly?
No, 512 Darby Dr #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 512 Darby Dr #105 offer parking?
No, 512 Darby Dr #105 does not offer parking.
Does 512 Darby Dr #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Darby Dr #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Darby Dr #105 have a pool?
No, 512 Darby Dr #105 does not have a pool.
Does 512 Darby Dr #105 have accessible units?
No, 512 Darby Dr #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Darby Dr #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Darby Dr #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Darby Dr #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Darby Dr #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
