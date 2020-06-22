All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 3911 Flynn St. #207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
3911 Flynn St. #207
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:13 AM

3911 Flynn St. #207

3911 Flynn Street · (360) 393-6726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3911 Flynn Street, Bellingham, WA 98229
Silver Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Newly upgraded second story one bedroom in peaceful wooded setting. Brand new wood floors, fresh paint, new coutertops, updated light fixtures and window coverings. Cats okay with non-refundable pet fee of $300. Month to month lease available.
Very peaceful setting where each unit has a serene view of wooded wetlands. Deer and other woodland creatures visit regularly. Each unit has one reserved parking space with extras for visitors. Secure on-site laundry facility. Cats only allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per animal. All units are smoke free. Month to month lease offered. $40 application fee for credit and court checks, income verification and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Flynn St. #207 have any available units?
3911 Flynn St. #207 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3911 Flynn St. #207 have?
Some of 3911 Flynn St. #207's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Flynn St. #207 currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Flynn St. #207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Flynn St. #207 pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Flynn St. #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 3911 Flynn St. #207 offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Flynn St. #207 does offer parking.
Does 3911 Flynn St. #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Flynn St. #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Flynn St. #207 have a pool?
No, 3911 Flynn St. #207 does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Flynn St. #207 have accessible units?
No, 3911 Flynn St. #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Flynn St. #207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Flynn St. #207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Flynn St. #207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Flynn St. #207 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3911 Flynn St. #207?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balcony
Bellingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBellingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WAAnacortes, WA
Oak Harbor, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lake Stevens, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity