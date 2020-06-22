3911 Flynn St. #207

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Newly upgraded second story one bedroom in peaceful wooded setting. Brand new wood floors, fresh paint, new coutertops, updated light fixtures and window coverings. Cats okay with non-refundable pet fee of $300. Month to month lease available.

Very peaceful setting where each unit has a serene view of wooded wetlands. Deer and other woodland creatures visit regularly. Each unit has one reserved parking space with extras for visitors. Secure on-site laundry facility. Cats only allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per animal. All units are smoke free. Month to month lease offered. $40 application fee for credit and court checks, income verification and rental history.