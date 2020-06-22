3911 Flynn St. #207

Amenities
Newly upgraded second story one bedroom in peaceful wooded setting. Brand new wood floors, fresh paint, new coutertops, updated light fixtures and window coverings. Cats okay with non-refundable pet fee of $300. Month to month lease available.
Very peaceful setting where each unit has a serene view of wooded wetlands. Deer and other woodland creatures visit regularly. Each unit has one reserved parking space with extras for visitors. Secure on-site laundry facility. Cats only allowed with $300 non-refundable pet fee per animal. All units are smoke free. Month to month lease offered. $40 application fee for credit and court checks, income verification and rental history.