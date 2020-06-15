All apartments in Bellingham
3329 Northwest Ave

3329 Northwest Ave · (360) 733-7944
Location

3329 Northwest Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225
Birchwoods

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3329 Northwest Ave · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

3329 Northwest Ave - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on bus line and near Whatcom Community College and Bellingham Technical College. This home features a large kitchen with all major appliances, dining area, spacious living room, and a basement for storage. Also includes electric heat, washer/dryer in unit, and off-street parking. Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit. Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

Please Note: Per Bellingham City Code Ordinances, No more than 3 unrelated parties can reside on this property at a single given time.

(RLNE4068281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Northwest Ave have any available units?
3329 Northwest Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3329 Northwest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Northwest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Northwest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Northwest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 3329 Northwest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Northwest Ave does offer parking.
Does 3329 Northwest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3329 Northwest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Northwest Ave have a pool?
No, 3329 Northwest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Northwest Ave have accessible units?
No, 3329 Northwest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Northwest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 Northwest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3329 Northwest Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3329 Northwest Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
