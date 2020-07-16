All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 312 E. PINE ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
312 E. PINE ST.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

312 E. PINE ST.

312 Pine Street · (360) 599-2200 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

312 Pine Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sehome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 312 E. PINE ST. · Avail. Sep 2

$4,080

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
312 E. PINE ST. Available 09/02/20 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown - Located just 1 block from WWU, next to a cool park and just a short walk into Downtown Bellingham, this Quirky Craftsman Gem offers a large covered porch and plenty of off-street parking. This home has 6 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and plenty of storage throughout. The master bedroom features both a private bathroom and separate entrance for added privacy. An additional $250 per month covers the cost of water, sewer, garbage, and yardcare. Students welcome!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3362413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 E. PINE ST. have any available units?
312 E. PINE ST. has a unit available for $4,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 312 E. PINE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
312 E. PINE ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 E. PINE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 312 E. PINE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 312 E. PINE ST. offer parking?
Yes, 312 E. PINE ST. offers parking.
Does 312 E. PINE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 E. PINE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 E. PINE ST. have a pool?
No, 312 E. PINE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 312 E. PINE ST. have accessible units?
No, 312 E. PINE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 312 E. PINE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 E. PINE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 E. PINE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 E. PINE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 312 E. PINE ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226
Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balconies
Bellingham Apartments with ParkingBellingham Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WABurlington, WA
Birch Bay, WAFerndale, WAOak Harbor, WALake Stevens, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Baker

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington UniversitySkagit Valley College
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity