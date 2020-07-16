Amenities

312 E. PINE ST. Available 09/02/20 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Downtown - Located just 1 block from WWU, next to a cool park and just a short walk into Downtown Bellingham, this Quirky Craftsman Gem offers a large covered porch and plenty of off-street parking. This home has 6 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and plenty of storage throughout. The master bedroom features both a private bathroom and separate entrance for added privacy. An additional $250 per month covers the cost of water, sewer, garbage, and yardcare. Students welcome!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3362413)