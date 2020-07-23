All apartments in Bellingham
308 Gladstone
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

308 Gladstone

308 Gladstone Street · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
Location

308 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 308 Gladstone · Avail. Sep 14

$3,600

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
308 Gladstone Available 09/14/20 Single Family Home coming available in September! - This single family home contains 5 bedrooms 2 baths at 1,890 square feet in a fantastic location and close to downtown. Carpet flooring, washer and dryer on a single level with off street parking. Tenants pay all utilities including landscaping. No pets. Students welcome.

Please call our office to schedule a showing.

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5935899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Gladstone have any available units?
308 Gladstone has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 308 Gladstone currently offering any rent specials?
308 Gladstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Gladstone pet-friendly?
No, 308 Gladstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 308 Gladstone offer parking?
Yes, 308 Gladstone offers parking.
Does 308 Gladstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Gladstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Gladstone have a pool?
No, 308 Gladstone does not have a pool.
Does 308 Gladstone have accessible units?
No, 308 Gladstone does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Gladstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Gladstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Gladstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Gladstone does not have units with air conditioning.
