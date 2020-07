Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 2 Bed/1 bath in a great location! Newer 4-plex equipped with amenities for easy living. Walking distance to downtown activities, next to the interurban trail by Boulevard Park and a quick bike ride to Fairhaven and close by the bus system. In- unit luandry and 2 off-street parking spaces available. Must see this unit!



Water/Sewer and Landscaping included, tenant pays all other utilities. No smoking and no pets. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.