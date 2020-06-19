All apartments in Bellingham
2834 Cornwall Ave

2834 Cornwall Avenue · (360) 746-9613
Location

2834 Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Cornwall Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1896 sqft

Amenities

Please be aware of falsified ads, please call us directly at 360.746.9613 or visit our website at www.omnileases.com

* Interior pictures coming soon, please visit our virtual tour here: https://youtu.be/T9SuiiGUhhg *

4 bedroom, 1.75 bath home, currently being revamped with new paint and new flooring in a prime location between Broadway Park and Cornwall Park. Easy access to Haggens, the hospital, taco trucks, or downtown.
This home has 2 bedrooms and a family room on the main floor, and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Open kitchen and dining room lead to large family room with stone fireplace. Washer/dryer in mudroom, all utilities are tenant responsibility
No pets or smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Cornwall Ave have any available units?
2834 Cornwall Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2834 Cornwall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Cornwall Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Cornwall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2834 Cornwall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 2834 Cornwall Ave offer parking?
No, 2834 Cornwall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2834 Cornwall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2834 Cornwall Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Cornwall Ave have a pool?
No, 2834 Cornwall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2834 Cornwall Ave have accessible units?
No, 2834 Cornwall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Cornwall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 Cornwall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 Cornwall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 Cornwall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
