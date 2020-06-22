All apartments in Bellingham
2310 Park Street

2310 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Park Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2310 Park Street Available 07/15/20 2310 Park St - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home conveniently located near downtown Bellingham and Bellingham Bay. This home features a washer/dryer in unit, electric heat, and parking. Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

(RLNE5851688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Park Street have any available units?
2310 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellingham, WA.
Is 2310 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 2310 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Park Street does offer parking.
Does 2310 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Park Street have a pool?
No, 2310 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2310 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
