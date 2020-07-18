2300 Broadway St - 4

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment in Broadway neighborhood. This freshly updated unit features all new paint and beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. The spacious living room with large windows for lots of natural light connects with the open kitchen featuring flat top stove and dishwasher. This unit has a shared entry from parking lot, as well as an exterior entrance from the side of the building.



Water, sewer, garbage and landscaping included. No smoking and no pets. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.