Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:29 PM

2300 Broadway St - 4

2300 Broadway · (360) 746-9613
Location

2300 Broadway, Bellingham, WA 98225
Cornwall Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment in Broadway neighborhood. This freshly updated unit features all new paint and beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. The spacious living room with large windows for lots of natural light connects with the open kitchen featuring flat top stove and dishwasher. This unit has a shared entry from parking lot, as well as an exterior entrance from the side of the building.

Water, sewer, garbage and landscaping included. No smoking and no pets. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Broadway St - 4 have any available units?
2300 Broadway St - 4 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 Broadway St - 4 have?
Some of 2300 Broadway St - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Broadway St - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Broadway St - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Broadway St - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Broadway St - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 2300 Broadway St - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Broadway St - 4 offers parking.
Does 2300 Broadway St - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Broadway St - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Broadway St - 4 have a pool?
No, 2300 Broadway St - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Broadway St - 4 have accessible units?
No, 2300 Broadway St - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Broadway St - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Broadway St - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Broadway St - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Broadway St - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
