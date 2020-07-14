2230 Cornerstone Lane - 517

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This is a lease assignment through current tenants. Please contact Mike at mikedblair91@gmail.com for inquiries.



A unique floorplan in this unit offers many furniture layouts to suit your needs. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, double sink, garbage disposal, bar top, and tons of cabinet and counter space. The master suite is located off the living room and features a walk-in closet, full bathroom, and balcony with large windows. The second bedroom also has a walk-in closet and a view of the trees over Barkley Boulevard. The spacious living room has windows overlooking the trees and a separate dining area. A full-size washer and dryer and linen closet round out this home.



Cornerstone Apartments brings luxury living to the heart of Barkley Village! Enjoy the ease of walking to all the amenities Barkley has to offer, including Regal Cinemas, Haggen, Starbucks, Scotty Browns, and so much more! On-site management is at your service for quick maintenance, easy communication, and anything else you may need. Each unit comes with at least 1 assigned garage parking space; water/sewer/garbage/internet is included, you just pay electricity! Each exterior door is controlled access and the common areas have 24/7 security cameras for resident safety.



*Monthly rental price is for 1 occupant per bedroom. Additional occupants are $35 per month, not to exceed 2 per bedroom.*

1 year lease, Last Month's Rent & Security Deposit required