Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:36 PM

2230 Cornerstone Lane - 517

2230 Cornerstone Lane · (360) 671-5995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2230 Cornerstone Lane, Bellingham, WA 98226
Mount Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a lease assignment through current tenants. Please contact Mike at mikedblair91@gmail.com for inquiries.

A unique floorplan in this unit offers many furniture layouts to suit your needs. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, double sink, garbage disposal, bar top, and tons of cabinet and counter space. The master suite is located off the living room and features a walk-in closet, full bathroom, and balcony with large windows. The second bedroom also has a walk-in closet and a view of the trees over Barkley Boulevard. The spacious living room has windows overlooking the trees and a separate dining area. A full-size washer and dryer and linen closet round out this home.

Cornerstone Apartments brings luxury living to the heart of Barkley Village! Enjoy the ease of walking to all the amenities Barkley has to offer, including Regal Cinemas, Haggen, Starbucks, Scotty Browns, and so much more! On-site management is at your service for quick maintenance, easy communication, and anything else you may need. Each unit comes with at least 1 assigned garage parking space; water/sewer/garbage/internet is included, you just pay electricity! Each exterior door is controlled access and the common areas have 24/7 security cameras for resident safety.

*Monthly rental price is for 1 occupant per bedroom. Additional occupants are $35 per month, not to exceed 2 per bedroom.*
1 year lease, Last Month's Rent & Security Deposit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

