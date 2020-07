Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly updated 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse! Fresh paint and new appliances. The unit is located in a small complex with each unit having private patio space perfect for container gardening. Main floor has vinyl plank flooring throughout and the carpeted bedrooms are located upstairs. Access to the full bath upstairs through the master bedroom's walk in closet.

In unit laundry located upstairs beside full bath.

Water, Sewer and Garbage included, tenant pays all other utilities. No pets and no smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.