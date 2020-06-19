Amenities

1513 Wilson Available 08/14/20 Pre-Leasing Now! 6 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in the Fairhaven Neighborhood! - Great location! Updated home including 6 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, and laundry. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Gas fired radiant heat, wood floors throughout and an attached 2 garage. Bike score of 70 with nearby infrastructure for biking!



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



