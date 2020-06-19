All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 1513 Wilson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
1513 Wilson
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1513 Wilson

1513 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1513 Wilson Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Happy Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1513 Wilson Available 08/14/20 Pre-Leasing Now! 6 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in the Fairhaven Neighborhood! - Great location! Updated home including 6 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, and laundry. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms and a bathroom. Gas fired radiant heat, wood floors throughout and an attached 2 garage. Bike score of 70 with nearby infrastructure for biking!

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3248023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Wilson have any available units?
1513 Wilson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellingham, WA.
Is 1513 Wilson currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Wilson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Wilson pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Wilson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1513 Wilson offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Wilson does offer parking.
Does 1513 Wilson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Wilson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Wilson have a pool?
No, 1513 Wilson does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Wilson have accessible units?
No, 1513 Wilson does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Wilson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Wilson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Wilson have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 Wilson does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226
Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balcony
Bellingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBellingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WAAnacortes, WA
Oak Harbor, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lake Stevens, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
Everett Community College