1503 Lincoln St #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in triplex with attached 2 car garage. Three bedrooms and 1 full bath on top floor, main floor includes kitchen, living room, dining room and private deck access. Lower level garage with access off of main floor, and rear of building.

Dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, gas forced air heat, gas cooktop, and designated parking.



One dog (under 40 lbs) or one cat possible with approval, deposit, and fee.



No smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com

OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225