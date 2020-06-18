All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:53 AM

1503 Lincoln St #102

1503 Lincoln Street · (360) 746-9613
Location

1503 Lincoln Street, Bellingham, WA 98229
Puget

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in triplex with attached 2 car garage. Three bedrooms and 1 full bath on top floor, main floor includes kitchen, living room, dining room and private deck access. Lower level garage with access off of main floor, and rear of building.
Dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, gas forced air heat, gas cooktop, and designated parking.

One dog (under 40 lbs) or one cat possible with approval, deposit, and fee.

No smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Lincoln St #102 have any available units?
1503 Lincoln St #102 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1503 Lincoln St #102 have?
Some of 1503 Lincoln St #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Lincoln St #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Lincoln St #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Lincoln St #102 pet-friendly?
No, 1503 Lincoln St #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1503 Lincoln St #102 offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Lincoln St #102 does offer parking.
Does 1503 Lincoln St #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 Lincoln St #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Lincoln St #102 have a pool?
No, 1503 Lincoln St #102 does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Lincoln St #102 have accessible units?
No, 1503 Lincoln St #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Lincoln St #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Lincoln St #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Lincoln St #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Lincoln St #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
