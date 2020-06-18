All apartments in Bellingham
1500 Alabama Street
Last updated April 4 2020

1500 Alabama Street

1500 Alabama Street · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Alabama Street, Bellingham, WA 98229
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1500 Alabama Street · Avail. Jul 21

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
media room
1500 Alabama Street Available 07/21/20 Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 21st! 3 Bedroom Home on Bus Line - Pre-leasing NOW! This three bedroom, one bath home offers plenty of charm. Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood, just minutes to Haggen, Barkley Village, bus line, movie theater and much more! Home includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, and basement for extra storage space. The dining room features large bay windows offering plenty of natural light. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry no pets. Students Welcome!

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2297226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Alabama Street have any available units?
1500 Alabama Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 Alabama Street have?
Some of 1500 Alabama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Alabama Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1500 Alabama Street offer parking?
No, 1500 Alabama Street does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Alabama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 1500 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Alabama Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Alabama Street does not have units with air conditioning.
