1151 Grant

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Charming 6 bedroom home in the York Neighborhood -

Located in the York neighborhood near Franklin Park & McHale's Taphouse. From WWU, cut through Sehome Arboretum & it’s only a couple blocks to your new home. This 7 bedrm/2 bathrm house has 9 foot ceilings & wood floors throughout the first floor, carpet & vinyl upstairs, with lots of built-ins. This house is, legally, a duplex. It has two of everything; two living rooms, kitchens, washers/dryers, etc. The main floor has large living/dining rooms, bonus room, big kitchen, laundry area, 3 bdrms & bathroom



Upstairs there is another good sized kitchen and living space, two large storage spaces, 3 more bedrooms and another bathroom. The additional laundry is in the basement. There is reserved off street parking for 3-4 cars. Bathrooms have clawfoot tubs. Heat is radiant natural gas and electric baseboard. NOT A PARTY HOUSE. Landlord pays water/sewer, garbage and provides lawn care. Tenant pays all other utilities. Absolutely no pets or smoking allowed.



Please contact us to schedule an appointment to view!



We require that all prospective tenants see the house before we accept applications so please make sure that your whole group is able to attend the showing! Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3958666)