All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 1151 Grant.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
1151 Grant
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1151 Grant

1151 Grant Street · (360) 733-8682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1151 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit 1151 Grant · Avail. now

$4,200

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 2211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 6 bedroom home in the York Neighborhood -
Located in the York neighborhood near Franklin Park & McHale's Taphouse. From WWU, cut through Sehome Arboretum & it’s only a couple blocks to your new home. This 7 bedrm/2 bathrm house has 9 foot ceilings & wood floors throughout the first floor, carpet & vinyl upstairs, with lots of built-ins. This house is, legally, a duplex. It has two of everything; two living rooms, kitchens, washers/dryers, etc. The main floor has large living/dining rooms, bonus room, big kitchen, laundry area, 3 bdrms & bathroom

Upstairs there is another good sized kitchen and living space, two large storage spaces, 3 more bedrooms and another bathroom. The additional laundry is in the basement. There is reserved off street parking for 3-4 cars. Bathrooms have clawfoot tubs. Heat is radiant natural gas and electric baseboard. NOT A PARTY HOUSE. Landlord pays water/sewer, garbage and provides lawn care. Tenant pays all other utilities. Absolutely no pets or smoking allowed.

Please contact us to schedule an appointment to view!

We require that all prospective tenants see the house before we accept applications so please make sure that your whole group is able to attend the showing! Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3958666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Grant have any available units?
1151 Grant has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1151 Grant have?
Some of 1151 Grant's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Grant currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Grant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Grant pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Grant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1151 Grant offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Grant offers parking.
Does 1151 Grant have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Grant offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Grant have a pool?
No, 1151 Grant does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Grant have accessible units?
No, 1151 Grant does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Grant have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Grant does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Grant have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 Grant does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1151 Grant?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balconies
Bellingham Apartments with ParkingBellingham Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WABurlington, WA
Birch Bay, WAFerndale, WAOak Harbor, WALake Stevens, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Baker

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington UniversitySkagit Valley College
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity