Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2,600+ sq ft house with 3 stories. Located off of Samish Way places you within moments of Boomer Drive In, Haggen, WWU, bus-line and so much more!!! Kitchen designed with granite counter-tops, modern cabinetry and fully equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Take advantage of the added luxury with a ductless heating/ac system and deck for your outdoor enjoyment. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets possible with prior approval and additional fees. Students Welcome!!



Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!



*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. There are no additional tenants allowed per unit at this location.



(RLNE5765517)