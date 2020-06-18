All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated June 18 2020

1112 E Maple Street

1112 East Maple Street · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
Location

1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sehome

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 E Maple Street · Avail. Jul 15

$5,650

Click to see floorplan

9 Bed · 3 Bath · 2687 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2,600+ sq ft house with 3 stories. Located off of Samish Way places you within moments of Boomer Drive In, Haggen, WWU, bus-line and so much more!!! Kitchen designed with granite counter-tops, modern cabinetry and fully equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Take advantage of the added luxury with a ductless heating/ac system and deck for your outdoor enjoyment. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets possible with prior approval and additional fees. Students Welcome!!

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. There are no additional tenants allowed per unit at this location.

(RLNE5765517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 E Maple Street have any available units?
1112 E Maple Street has a unit available for $5,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 E Maple Street have?
Some of 1112 E Maple Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 E Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
1112 E Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 E Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 E Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 1112 E Maple Street offer parking?
No, 1112 E Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 1112 E Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 E Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 E Maple Street have a pool?
No, 1112 E Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 1112 E Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 1112 E Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 E Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 E Maple Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 E Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1112 E Maple Street has units with air conditioning.
