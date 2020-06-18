1020 11th Street, Unit #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Welcome home! This large 1BR/1BA unit received a head-to-toe makeover in May 2019 and will be available on Friday, June 12. Tasteful upgrades include laminate flooring in all living spaces, carpeting in the bedroom, new paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, subway tile backsplashes, high-end light fixtures, in-unit washer/dryer, forced-air electric heat and so much more! (The dark photos depict the views you have from your living room and dining room. Stunning!)



Enjoy the sunset from your oversized deck (seriously, this thing is huge) framed in with glass paneling. This is a gorgeous unit with unbeatable views of Bellingham Bay and Fairhaven, and the property is situated right on the Interurban Trail, so take a quick jaunt to Downtown or Fairhaven (whatever your heart desires). This location cannot be beat!



Each unit comes with one reserved parking space in the carport under the building. However, the space for unit #5 is rather small (and can only fit a compact vehicle or motorcycle comfortably). Due to that, rent for this unit is reduced by $50 per month. If your vehicle doesn't fit in the carport space, then you are welcome to use one of the uncovered spaces, which can also be used by guests.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. W/S/G included. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Contact DCI Property Management at (360) 318-4841 for more information and to schedule a viewing. Non-refundable application fees total $35.00 per applicant. Please visit our website at www.dci.pm to begin the application process.

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! With only 18 units, this small complex offers peace and quiet while being just minutes away from Bellingham's best amenities.