Bellingham, WA
1020 11th Street, Unit #5
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1020 11th Street, Unit #5

1020 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 11th Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
South Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home! This large 1BR/1BA unit received a head-to-toe makeover in May 2019 and will be available on Friday, June 12. Tasteful upgrades include laminate flooring in all living spaces, carpeting in the bedroom, new paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, subway tile backsplashes, high-end light fixtures, in-unit washer/dryer, forced-air electric heat and so much more! (The dark photos depict the views you have from your living room and dining room. Stunning!)

Enjoy the sunset from your oversized deck (seriously, this thing is huge) framed in with glass paneling. This is a gorgeous unit with unbeatable views of Bellingham Bay and Fairhaven, and the property is situated right on the Interurban Trail, so take a quick jaunt to Downtown or Fairhaven (whatever your heart desires). This location cannot be beat!

Each unit comes with one reserved parking space in the carport under the building. However, the space for unit #5 is rather small (and can only fit a compact vehicle or motorcycle comfortably). Due to that, rent for this unit is reduced by $50 per month. If your vehicle doesn't fit in the carport space, then you are welcome to use one of the uncovered spaces, which can also be used by guests.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. W/S/G included. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Contact DCI Property Management at (360) 318-4841 for more information and to schedule a viewing. Non-refundable application fees total $35.00 per applicant. Please visit our website at www.dci.pm to begin the application process.
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! With only 18 units, this small complex offers peace and quiet while being just minutes away from Bellingham's best amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 have any available units?
1020 11th Street, Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellingham, WA.
What amenities does 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 have?
Some of 1020 11th Street, Unit #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 11th Street, Unit #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 does offer parking.
Does 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 11th Street, Unit #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
