Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1001 N. State #207

1001 North State Street · (360) 738-3700
Location

1001 North State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Central Business District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 N. State - 207 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Keystone Condo w/ Partial Bay Views - 1001 N. State St. #207 - Available Beginning of July - Rent Just Reduced! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 832 square foot Keystone Condo with partial bay views. Features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space and one assigned parking space. Includes stack-able washer/dryer and dishwasher. W/S/G Basic included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities including electric heat. No Smoking. No Pets. Students Welcome. Rent $1,400. Deposit $1,500.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4012733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 N. State #207 have any available units?
1001 N. State #207 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1001 N. State #207 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 N. State #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 N. State #207 pet-friendly?
No, 1001 N. State #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1001 N. State #207 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 N. State #207 offers parking.
Does 1001 N. State #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 N. State #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 N. State #207 have a pool?
No, 1001 N. State #207 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 N. State #207 have accessible units?
No, 1001 N. State #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 N. State #207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 N. State #207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 N. State #207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 N. State #207 does not have units with air conditioning.
