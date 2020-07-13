Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport package receiving

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Bellevue, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Wilburton, Bellevue, with easy access to NE 8th and 140th, The Martine Apartments is just minutes away from Microsoft, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Bellevue has to offer.



The Martine Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a heated outdoor pool, outdoor spa, and parking garage. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Bellevue. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you li