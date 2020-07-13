All apartments in Bellevue
The Martine
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

The Martine

13850 NE 8th St · (206) 488-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13850 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA 98005
Crossroads

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-201 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,852

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit C-101 · Avail. now

$1,862

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-203 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,147

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit C-205 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit D-304 · Avail. now

$2,228

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Martine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
package receiving
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Bellevue, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Wilburton, Bellevue, with easy access to NE 8th and 140th, The Martine Apartments is just minutes away from Microsoft, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Bellevue has to offer.

The Martine Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a heated outdoor pool, outdoor spa, and parking garage. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Bellevue. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you li

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1BR) $450 (2BR)
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40 per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units; Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Martine have any available units?
The Martine has 5 units available starting at $1,852 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does The Martine have?
Some of The Martine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Martine currently offering any rent specials?
The Martine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Martine pet-friendly?
Yes, The Martine is pet friendly.
Does The Martine offer parking?
Yes, The Martine offers parking.
Does The Martine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Martine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Martine have a pool?
Yes, The Martine has a pool.
Does The Martine have accessible units?
No, The Martine does not have accessible units.
Does The Martine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Martine has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

