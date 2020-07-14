All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like Sequoia Grove Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
Sequoia Grove Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Sequoia Grove Apartments

13001 SE 28th Pl · (425) 598-0274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Woodridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13001 SE 28th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sequoia Grove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
accepts section 8
bike storage
e-payments
package receiving
smoke-free community
In the Factoria neighborhood of Bellevue, these beautifully maintained apartment homes offer a quiet and serene environment. A wonderful community, the Sequoia Grove Apartments are equipped with an oversized deck or balcony, laundry room on each floor as well as assigned parking (with covered parking available). Loaded with community amenities, updated appliances, pristine interiors and oversized closets, as well as the benefit of friendly on-site management. Conveniently located within minutes of the Market Place at Factoria Shopping Center, Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, and Downtown Bellevue. You will be within close proximity to the best restaurants, shops and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.00 per person over the age of 18
Deposit: $250.00 upon credit approval
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pit Bulls, American pit bulls/bull terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman, Rottweiler, Akita, Wolf Hybrid
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sequoia Grove Apartments have any available units?
Sequoia Grove Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Sequoia Grove Apartments have?
Some of Sequoia Grove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sequoia Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sequoia Grove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sequoia Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sequoia Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sequoia Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sequoia Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does Sequoia Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sequoia Grove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sequoia Grove Apartments have a pool?
No, Sequoia Grove Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sequoia Grove Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sequoia Grove Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sequoia Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sequoia Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sequoia Grove Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity