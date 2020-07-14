Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible accepts section 8 bike storage e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

In the Factoria neighborhood of Bellevue, these beautifully maintained apartment homes offer a quiet and serene environment. A wonderful community, the Sequoia Grove Apartments are equipped with an oversized deck or balcony, laundry room on each floor as well as assigned parking (with covered parking available). Loaded with community amenities, updated appliances, pristine interiors and oversized closets, as well as the benefit of friendly on-site management. Conveniently located within minutes of the Market Place at Factoria Shopping Center, Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, and Downtown Bellevue. You will be within close proximity to the best restaurants, shops and entertainment!