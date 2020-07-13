All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

Hampton Greens

Open Now until 6pm
4747 148th Ave NE · (425) 215-0845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4747 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit FF-303 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit P-107 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit II-303 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit MM-201 · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit AA-203 · Avail. now

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit FF-302 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Greens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
business center
carport
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Hampton Greens is located on 16 acres of sprawling, well-appointed landscape. Our serene community offers residents a unique, tranquil, nature-infused lifestyle, with spa-like features dotting the scenic terrain. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature unparalleled amenities including sleek metallic appliances, washers and dryers, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplaces, and sun-drenched private patios. Best of all, we welcome cats and dogs at our pet-friendly apartment community in Bellevue, Washington. Step outside your front door, and you'll experience a range of high-end amenities including two shimmering pools, dry sauna, 24-hour access Package Locker Room with Wi-Fi Lounge, fitness studio, tennis court, playground, and resident lounge. We are a certified sustainable Green Globe community located close to I-405, Highway 520, ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 200.00
rent: 35.00
limit: -1
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. We require a pet fee of $200 and a refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet. Pet rent is $35 per month per pet. Aggressive breeds are prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hampton Greens have any available units?
Hampton Greens has 12 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Greens have?
Some of Hampton Greens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Greens currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Greens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Greens pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Greens is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Greens offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Greens offers parking.
Does Hampton Greens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hampton Greens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Greens have a pool?
Yes, Hampton Greens has a pool.
Does Hampton Greens have accessible units?
No, Hampton Greens does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Greens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Greens has units with dishwashers.

