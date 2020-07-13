Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access sauna tennis court business center carport package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Hampton Greens is located on 16 acres of sprawling, well-appointed landscape. Our serene community offers residents a unique, tranquil, nature-infused lifestyle, with spa-like features dotting the scenic terrain. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature unparalleled amenities including sleek metallic appliances, washers and dryers, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplaces, and sun-drenched private patios. Best of all, we welcome cats and dogs at our pet-friendly apartment community in Bellevue, Washington. Step outside your front door, and you'll experience a range of high-end amenities including two shimmering pools, dry sauna, 24-hour access Package Locker Room with Wi-Fi Lounge, fitness studio, tennis court, playground, and resident lounge. We are a certified sustainable Green Globe community located close to I-405, Highway 520, ...