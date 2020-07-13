All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like Cross Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
Cross Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Cross Creek Apartments

4160 124th Ave SE · (425) 324-3631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Factoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C303 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit D104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Unit D203 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cross Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Just down the street from Newport High School, the desired city of Bellevue offers the appeal of a quiet neighborhood while still a quick walk to The Market Place at Factoria Shopping Center, as well as being a short distance from Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, The Bravern, and Downtown Bellevue. Our on-site management is dedicated to making this community feel like home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cross Creek Apartments have any available units?
Cross Creek Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Cross Creek Apartments have?
Some of Cross Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cross Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cross Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cross Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cross Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Cross Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cross Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Cross Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cross Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cross Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cross Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cross Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cross Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity