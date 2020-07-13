Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cross Creek Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Just down the street from Newport High School, the desired city of Bellevue offers the appeal of a quiet neighborhood while still a quick walk to The Market Place at Factoria Shopping Center, as well as being a short distance from Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, The Bravern, and Downtown Bellevue. Our on-site management is dedicated to making this community feel like home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Cross Creek Apartments have any available units?
Cross Creek Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Cross Creek Apartments have?
Some of Cross Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cross Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cross Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cross Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cross Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Cross Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cross Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Cross Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cross Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cross Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cross Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cross Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.