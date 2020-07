Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bike storage garage key fob access 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard green community internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Rising above the city of Bellevue, Borgata Apartment Homes are tucked away in a unique pocket of the Pacific Northwest. This landmark building is ideally located adjacent to iconic Downtown Park and is completely immersed within the bevy of retailers, cafes, fine dining establishments, and boutiques of the Old Bellevue district. These luxury apartments feature designer finishes, natural lighting, as well as ample storage space. Find your next apartment at Borgata - now featuring the Smart Home package!