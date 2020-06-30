All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like Aventine Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
Aventine Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Aventine Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
211 112th Ave NE · (425) 382-7470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aventine Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Life in Bellevue, Washington is better at Aventine Apartment Homes! Located on 112th Ave NE, we designed our luxury apartments as an oasis in the middle of Bellevue's bustling downtown. Aventine offers affordable apartment living options, restrictions may apply. Please call for more information.

Bellevue's vibrant downtown is host to many dining and shopping venues like Bellevue Square. Locals enjoy walking to Downtown Bellevue Park, Meydenbaur Bay, and the Bellevue Botanical Gardens to get a breath of fresh air from the busy city life. Bellevue Art Museum, Glendale County Club, and Bellevue Aquatic Center are also a favorite among residents! At Aventine, you'll enjoy easy access to I-405 and I-90, great for commutes to Seattle. Neighborhoods like Clyde, Eastland, and Kirkland are all at your doorstep. Mercer Island, Redmond, and Sammamish are also a convenient drive from Aventine Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 and $18 for second person
Deposit: $350 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet $200; 2 pets $300
fee: $300
limit: 2 per apartment home
rent: 1 pet for $35, 2 pets for $70 (monthly)
restrictions: 35 lb weight limit. Breed Restrictions Apply, Please Contact for Details.
Parking Details: 2 garages for lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aventine Apartments have any available units?
Aventine Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Aventine Apartments have?
Some of Aventine Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aventine Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Aventine Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aventine Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Aventine Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Aventine Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Aventine Apartments offers parking.
Does Aventine Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aventine Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aventine Apartments have a pool?
No, Aventine Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Aventine Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Aventine Apartments has accessible units.
Does Aventine Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aventine Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Aventine Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity