Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Life in Bellevue, Washington is better at Aventine Apartment Homes! Located on 112th Ave NE, we designed our luxury apartments as an oasis in the middle of Bellevue's bustling downtown. Aventine offers affordable apartment living options, restrictions may apply. Please call for more information.



Bellevue's vibrant downtown is host to many dining and shopping venues like Bellevue Square. Locals enjoy walking to Downtown Bellevue Park, Meydenbaur Bay, and the Bellevue Botanical Gardens to get a breath of fresh air from the busy city life. Bellevue Art Museum, Glendale County Club, and Bellevue Aquatic Center are also a favorite among residents! At Aventine, you'll enjoy easy access to I-405 and I-90, great for commutes to Seattle. Neighborhoods like Clyde, Eastland, and Kirkland are all at your doorstep. Mercer Island, Redmond, and Sammamish are also a convenient drive from Aventine Apartments!