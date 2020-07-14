All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like AMLI Bellevue Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
AMLI Bellevue Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

AMLI Bellevue Park

Open Now until 6pm
10001 NE 1st St · (469) 778-3897
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 2 Months Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E718 · Avail. now

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 478 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit E109 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,283

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit E114 · Avail. now

$2,312

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit W501 · Avail. now

$2,332

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W405 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit E201 · Avail. now

$3,068

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit E301 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,093

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit W108 · Avail. now

$4,181

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit E104 · Avail. Aug 25

$4,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit E304 · Avail. Oct 19

$4,321

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Bellevue Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Old Bellevue at the intersection of 100th Avenue NE and Main Street, and surrounded by beautiful views, AMLI at Bellevue Park is just steps from quaint neighborhood boutiques and sophisticated Bellevue Square shopping. Our apartments are surrounded by fine restaurant dining and charming cafes, picturesque parks, movie theatres and an ever-evolving array of cultural attractions. Our apartments near Microsoft are also adjacent to the 10-acre Downtown Park and three blocks from Lake Washington. We are proud to be located in the desirable Bellevue School District. Residents of our modern apartments enjoy numerous amenities, including a therapeutic indoor swimming pool, a heated spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident business and conference center, and resident activity room with flat panel TV. We offer controlled access entry and garage parking with storage and bike racks. Our apartments are pet-friendly. AMLI's Bellevue luxury apartments offer studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom floor plans. Penthouse and loft floor plans are also available. Our apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with two appliance packages to choose from; built-in microwaves; full-size washers and dryers; and ceiling fans. Select apartment homes feature hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, breathtaking views, and private patios or balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 refundable deposit
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 per month per pet
restrictions: Pets are limited by size and breed. Max number of 2 pets per apartment. $200 refundable deposit. $35 pet rent per month per pet. Please contact office for details.
Parking Details: $175 per month for reserved car parking, $100 per month for the first non-reserved car parking, $150 per month for the second non-reserved parking, $200 per month for electric car charging and $25 per month for reserved motorcycle parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Bellevue Park have any available units?
AMLI Bellevue Park has 33 units available starting at $2,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Bellevue Park have?
Some of AMLI Bellevue Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Bellevue Park currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Bellevue Park is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 2 Months Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Bellevue Park pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Bellevue Park is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Bellevue Park offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Bellevue Park offers parking.
Does AMLI Bellevue Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Bellevue Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Bellevue Park have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Bellevue Park has a pool.
Does AMLI Bellevue Park have accessible units?
No, AMLI Bellevue Park does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Bellevue Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Bellevue Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for AMLI Bellevue Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity