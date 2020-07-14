AMLI Bellevue Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed business center clubhouse elevator 24hr maintenance pet friendly

Located in the heart of Old Bellevue at the intersection of 100th Avenue NE and Main Street, and surrounded by beautiful views, AMLI at Bellevue Park is just steps from quaint neighborhood boutiques and sophisticated Bellevue Square shopping. Our apartments are surrounded by fine restaurant dining and charming cafes, picturesque parks, movie theatres and an ever-evolving array of cultural attractions. Our apartments near Microsoft are also adjacent to the 10-acre Downtown Park and three blocks from Lake Washington. We are proud to be located in the desirable Bellevue School District. Residents of our modern apartments enjoy numerous amenities, including a therapeutic indoor swimming pool, a heated spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, resident business and conference center, and resident activity room with flat panel TV. We offer controlled access entry and garage parking with storage and bike racks. Our apartments are pet-friendly. AMLI's Bellevue luxury apartments offer studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom floor plans. Penthouse and loft floor plans are also available. Our apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with two appliance packages to choose from; built-in microwaves; full-size washers and dryers; and ceiling fans. Select apartment homes feature hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, breathtaking views, and private patios or balconies.