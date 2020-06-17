Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit green community internet access key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas. Built in 2015, this new high rise, grade-A luxury building offers upgraded amenities including: Nest Thermostats with mobile app controls, USB charging points in outlets, Multiple high-speed internet providers, Stainless Steel, EnergyStar-qualified appliances, Quartz countertops, Wood plank flooring, Floor-to-ceiling windows, Wood cabinetry in maple or ash, Low-flow faucets for water conservation, Mountain and city views, Electric vehicle charging stations, Fiber optic wiring to every apartment.