Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Alley111

11011 NE 9th St · (425) 399-5969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,717

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,742

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,742

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. now

$2,903

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,911

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 1009 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alley111.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas. Built in 2015, this new high rise, grade-A luxury building offers upgraded amenities including: Nest Thermostats with mobile app controls, USB charging points in outlets, Multiple high-speed internet providers, Stainless Steel, EnergyStar-qualified appliances, Quartz countertops, Wood plank flooring, Floor-to-ceiling windows, Wood cabinetry in maple or ash, Low-flow faucets for water conservation, Mountain and city views, Electric vehicle charging stations, Fiber optic wiring to every apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300 depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions
Parking Details: $125/month for unassigned garage parking. $150 for reserved EV stations.
Storage Details: $55-$75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alley111 have any available units?
Alley111 has 31 units available starting at $1,717 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Alley111 have?
Some of Alley111's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alley111 currently offering any rent specials?
Alley111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alley111 pet-friendly?
Yes, Alley111 is pet friendly.
Does Alley111 offer parking?
Yes, Alley111 offers parking.
Does Alley111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alley111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alley111 have a pool?
No, Alley111 does not have a pool.
Does Alley111 have accessible units?
Yes, Alley111 has accessible units.
Does Alley111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alley111 has units with dishwashers.
