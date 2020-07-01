9628 Evergreen Drive

Amenities

VINTAGE BELLEVUE VUECREST HOME FOR RENT W GREAT VIEWS & EASY COMMUTE! - **$4095/month rent plus utilities; Available April 2020**

**3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2330 SF, Large deck w Views, Private backyard**

**Pets considered on a Case by Case basis**

**First month's rent ($4095) and security deposit ($4095) due upon move in**

This vintage Vuecrest Bellevue home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms over 2330 SF. Home is in great shape with amazing views. Features include large decks with views, garden area and private backyard, 2 car garage, & custom tile work. Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets that have shelf systems as well as having large windows and newer paint. Home is close to everything including Bellevue Square Mall and Parks and Food. Home has a walk score of 90!



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Bellevue has to offer. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Bellevue area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Medina Elementary

-Chinook Middle School

-Bellevue High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Meydenbauer Bay, Whalers Cover, Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish

-Downtown Bellevue Park, Meydenbauer Bay Park, Clyde Beach Park, Bellevue Botanical Gardens

-Bellevue Square Mall, Overlake Country Club, Nordstrom, The Home Depot, Whole Foods



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!



