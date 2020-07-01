All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

9628 Evergreen Drive

9628 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9628 Evergreen Drive, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VINTAGE BELLEVUE VUECREST HOME FOR RENT W GREAT VIEWS & EASY COMMUTE! - **$4095/month rent plus utilities; Available April 2020**
**3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2330 SF, Large deck w Views, Private backyard**
**Pets considered on a Case by Case basis**
**First month's rent ($4095) and security deposit ($4095) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This vintage Vuecrest Bellevue home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms over 2330 SF. Home is in great shape with amazing views. Features include large decks with views, garden area and private backyard, 2 car garage, & custom tile work. Bedrooms are very spacious with large closets that have shelf systems as well as having large windows and newer paint. Home is close to everything including Bellevue Square Mall and Parks and Food. Home has a walk score of 90!

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Bellevue has to offer. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Bellevue area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Medina Elementary
-Chinook Middle School
-Bellevue High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Meydenbauer Bay, Whalers Cover, Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish
-Downtown Bellevue Park, Meydenbauer Bay Park, Clyde Beach Park, Bellevue Botanical Gardens
-Bellevue Square Mall, Overlake Country Club, Nordstrom, The Home Depot, Whole Foods

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!

(RLNE5617703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
9628 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 9628 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9628 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9628 Evergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9628 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9628 Evergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 9628 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9628 Evergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 9628 Evergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9628 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 9628 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9628 Evergreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9628 Evergreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9628 Evergreen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

