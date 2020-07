888 Apartments Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking garage hot tub yoga cats allowed dog grooming area lobby

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond. Enjoy attention-to-detail designer finishes like custom closets and under-mount cabinet lighting in every unit. Hotel-like amenities include a 19th-floor rooftop deck, yoga studio, business center, and dog run, to name a few. With an angled design and boutique stacking plan, floor plans have been maximized for spacious, city living at its finest.