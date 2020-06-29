All apartments in Bellevue
822 NE 100th Ave #206
822 NE 100th Ave #206

822 100th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

822 100th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Fantastic location! Across from the Bellevue Square Mall - This modern bright one bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment has it all. Convenience, ss appliances, w/d, deck, storage unit, 2 bedroom closets, and 1 reserved covered parking space. Also included is a community laundry facility, BBQ area with fountain and pool to cool off in on hot summer days. Stroll through the fabulous courtyard garden and enjoy the beautiful trees and flowers in bloom.
Located just west of the QFC parking lot, with easy access to shopping, parks, entertainment, and dining.
Available Now
Includes water, sewer, garbage
$1750 rent and $1750 security deposit
No smoking, No pets
Please contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 to view

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5088802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 NE 100th Ave #206 have any available units?
822 NE 100th Ave #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 NE 100th Ave #206 have?
Some of 822 NE 100th Ave #206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 NE 100th Ave #206 currently offering any rent specials?
822 NE 100th Ave #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 NE 100th Ave #206 pet-friendly?
No, 822 NE 100th Ave #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 822 NE 100th Ave #206 offer parking?
Yes, 822 NE 100th Ave #206 offers parking.
Does 822 NE 100th Ave #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 NE 100th Ave #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 NE 100th Ave #206 have a pool?
Yes, 822 NE 100th Ave #206 has a pool.
Does 822 NE 100th Ave #206 have accessible units?
No, 822 NE 100th Ave #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 822 NE 100th Ave #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 NE 100th Ave #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
