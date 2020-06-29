822 NE 100th Ave #206

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Fantastic location! Across from the Bellevue Square Mall - This modern bright one bedroom 1 bath top floor apartment has it all. Convenience, ss appliances, w/d, deck, storage unit, 2 bedroom closets, and 1 reserved covered parking space. Also included is a community laundry facility, BBQ area with fountain and pool to cool off in on hot summer days. Stroll through the fabulous courtyard garden and enjoy the beautiful trees and flowers in bloom.

Located just west of the QFC parking lot, with easy access to shopping, parks, entertainment, and dining.

Available Now

Includes water, sewer, garbage

$1750 rent and $1750 security deposit

No smoking, No pets

Please contact Marilyn at 206-300-0609 to view



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5088802)