7106 169th Ave SE Available 07/01/19 Luxury Lakemont 4 Bedroom - ***House Showing Wednesday June 19th 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm***



Luxury new home community in Lakemont. Features 4 beds/3.5 baths/study room/rec room/ movie theater room and spacious 3 car garage. Master STE offers exclusive office, dbl side fireplace. Main level guest bedroom. Gourmet kitchen & expansive deck with awning. Lower level entertainment room with wet bar & Sauna. California closet whole house. Breathtaking view of Seattle, Puget Sound, Golf Course & Olympic Mts! $170K+ upgrade. Cougar Mt Regional park is your backyard.



Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 07/01/2019



