Bellevue, WA
7106 169th Ave SE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

7106 169th Ave SE

7106 169th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

7106 169th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
sauna
7106 169th Ave SE Available 07/01/19 Luxury Lakemont 4 Bedroom - ***House Showing Wednesday June 19th 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm***

Luxury new home community in Lakemont. Features 4 beds/3.5 baths/study room/rec room/ movie theater room and spacious 3 car garage. Master STE offers exclusive office, dbl side fireplace. Main level guest bedroom. Gourmet kitchen & expansive deck with awning. Lower level entertainment room with wet bar & Sauna. California closet whole house. Breathtaking view of Seattle, Puget Sound, Golf Course & Olympic Mts! $170K+ upgrade. Cougar Mt Regional park is your backyard.

Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 07/01/2019

#433

(RLNE3213101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7106 169th Ave SE have any available units?
7106 169th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 7106 169th Ave SE have?
Some of 7106 169th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7106 169th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
7106 169th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 169th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7106 169th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 7106 169th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 7106 169th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 7106 169th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 169th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 169th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 7106 169th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 7106 169th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 7106 169th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 169th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7106 169th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
