701 122nd Avenue Northeast

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport gym parking pool guest parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Bellevue. Looking for a 12 Month Lease

Third floor unit with an amazing view of downtown Bellevue and big balcony

Bright and spacious dining and living room areas, In unit washer and dryer, Large storage room, Dedicated covered parking spot, Visitor parking available, Community gym and pool

Immediate access to I-520, I-405, and I-90

Walking distance to Wholefoods, Trader Joe's, Uwajimaya, Total Wine, Home Depot, Best Buy, AND Chick-Fil-A!

Water, Sewer, and Garbage are included with the rent. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible. Sorry, No Pets., New Painting, New Carpets. Date Available: Jul. 23rd, 2020. $2,100/month rent. $500 security deposit required.