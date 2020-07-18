All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:03 AM

701 122nd Avenue Northeast

701 122nd Avenue Northeast · (425) 614-8283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 122nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Bellevue. Looking for a 12 Month Lease
Third floor unit with an amazing view of downtown Bellevue and big balcony
Bright and spacious dining and living room areas, In unit washer and dryer, Large storage room, Dedicated covered parking spot, Visitor parking available, Community gym and pool
Immediate access to I-520, I-405, and I-90
Walking distance to Wholefoods, Trader Joe's, Uwajimaya, Total Wine, Home Depot, Best Buy, AND Chick-Fil-A!
Water, Sewer, and Garbage are included with the rent. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible. Sorry, No Pets., New Painting, New Carpets. Date Available: Jul. 23rd, 2020. $2,100/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Joseph at 425-614-8283 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 122nd Avenue Northeast have any available units?
701 122nd Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 122nd Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 701 122nd Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 122nd Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
701 122nd Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 122nd Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 701 122nd Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 701 122nd Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 701 122nd Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 701 122nd Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 122nd Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 122nd Avenue Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 701 122nd Avenue Northeast has a pool.
Does 701 122nd Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
Yes, 701 122nd Avenue Northeast has accessible units.
Does 701 122nd Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 122nd Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
