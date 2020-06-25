Rent Calculator
688 110th Avenue NE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
688 110th Avenue NE
688 110th Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
688 110th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Rooms: 0 - Bathrooms: 1 - City Area:
Terms: 9-20 Month Leases Available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 688 110th Avenue NE have any available units?
688 110th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bellevue, WA
.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bellevue Rent Report
.
What amenities does 688 110th Avenue NE have?
Some of 688 110th Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 688 110th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
688 110th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 110th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 688 110th Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bellevue
.
Does 688 110th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 688 110th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 688 110th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 110th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 110th Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 688 110th Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 688 110th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 688 110th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 688 110th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 110th Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
