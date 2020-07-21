624 Bellevue Way SE #G

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous & HUGE 3 Bedroom Home in Unbeatable Bellevue Location - Close to Everything! - Do not miss this gorgeous home in unbeatable Bellevue location! Super close to everything Bellevue has to offer, yet has a bit of a 'country' feel, as it backs to green space for ultimate privacy! Stellar location: less than one mile to Bellevue Square or Lincoln Square and great access to Bellevue Transit Center (1.5 miles), I-90 & I-405. Walk to Bellevue High! This stunning home has hardwood flooring throughout, large windows for plenty of light, tons of storage and beautiful high-end trim work detail. Gourmet kitchen features slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge island, double ovens and gas cook top. Great room concept kitchen/family room area has green belt views, cozy gas fireplace and built-ins. Giant master suite has soaking tub and walk-in closet with cool built-ins. There's also a unique little 'office nook' upstairs, complete with office furniture! Lower level's furnished office space/media room, complete with wet bar and projector, is the perfect place for movie night! Super private and partially covered deck with green belt views, great for relaxing or entertaining. Residents will need to park cars in the attached 2-car garage. There is a 2 car limit for this property, please. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Make an appointment to view this home today!



BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.



TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!



PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.



RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.



HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.



SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.



PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.



MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



(RLNE5113140)