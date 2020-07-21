All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 624 Bellevue Way SE #G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
624 Bellevue Way SE #G
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

624 Bellevue Way SE #G

624 Bellevue Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

624 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous & HUGE 3 Bedroom Home in Unbeatable Bellevue Location - Close to Everything! - Do not miss this gorgeous home in unbeatable Bellevue location! Super close to everything Bellevue has to offer, yet has a bit of a 'country' feel, as it backs to green space for ultimate privacy! Stellar location: less than one mile to Bellevue Square or Lincoln Square and great access to Bellevue Transit Center (1.5 miles), I-90 & I-405. Walk to Bellevue High! This stunning home has hardwood flooring throughout, large windows for plenty of light, tons of storage and beautiful high-end trim work detail. Gourmet kitchen features slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge island, double ovens and gas cook top. Great room concept kitchen/family room area has green belt views, cozy gas fireplace and built-ins. Giant master suite has soaking tub and walk-in closet with cool built-ins. There's also a unique little 'office nook' upstairs, complete with office furniture! Lower level's furnished office space/media room, complete with wet bar and projector, is the perfect place for movie night! Super private and partially covered deck with green belt views, great for relaxing or entertaining. Residents will need to park cars in the attached 2-car garage. There is a 2 car limit for this property, please. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Make an appointment to view this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5113140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Bellevue Way SE #G have any available units?
624 Bellevue Way SE #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Bellevue Way SE #G have?
Some of 624 Bellevue Way SE #G's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Bellevue Way SE #G currently offering any rent specials?
624 Bellevue Way SE #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Bellevue Way SE #G pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Bellevue Way SE #G is pet friendly.
Does 624 Bellevue Way SE #G offer parking?
Yes, 624 Bellevue Way SE #G offers parking.
Does 624 Bellevue Way SE #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Bellevue Way SE #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Bellevue Way SE #G have a pool?
No, 624 Bellevue Way SE #G does not have a pool.
Does 624 Bellevue Way SE #G have accessible units?
No, 624 Bellevue Way SE #G does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Bellevue Way SE #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Bellevue Way SE #G does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle