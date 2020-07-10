All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

5706 143rd Place Southeast

5706 143rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5706 143rd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous view home on just under 1/3 acre is better than new. The home was completely remodeled in 2008 to include high end finishes, a modern open-concept, hardwood floors, a gourmet chef's kitchen with luxury appliances, custom cabinets and granite countertop. The upper level features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, laundry and a bonus room. The grand master includes three closets and heated floor in the master bath. You will love the huge deck with spectacular views of the city and Cascades. The low maintenance backyard is a bonus and offers fully fenced privacy. The home is air conditioned and perfectly comfortable year round. Don't miss this amazing opportunity, apply today!

Tenant pays all utilities
Nearby Awarding Somerset Ele, Tyee Mid & Newport High School.

Pets allowed, $50/moth pet rent. No Pet Deposit. 30 lb weight limit and 2 pet maximum.

Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.

**************** APPLICANT CRITERIA ****************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 143rd Place Southeast have any available units?
5706 143rd Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 143rd Place Southeast have?
Some of 5706 143rd Place Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 143rd Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
5706 143rd Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 143rd Place Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 143rd Place Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 5706 143rd Place Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 5706 143rd Place Southeast offers parking.
Does 5706 143rd Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 143rd Place Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 143rd Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 5706 143rd Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 5706 143rd Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 5706 143rd Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 143rd Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 143rd Place Southeast has units with dishwashers.

