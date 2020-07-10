5706 143rd Place Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous view home on just under 1/3 acre is better than new. The home was completely remodeled in 2008 to include high end finishes, a modern open-concept, hardwood floors, a gourmet chef's kitchen with luxury appliances, custom cabinets and granite countertop. The upper level features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, laundry and a bonus room. The grand master includes three closets and heated floor in the master bath. You will love the huge deck with spectacular views of the city and Cascades. The low maintenance backyard is a bonus and offers fully fenced privacy. The home is air conditioned and perfectly comfortable year round. Don't miss this amazing opportunity, apply today!



Tenant pays all utilities

Nearby Awarding Somerset Ele, Tyee Mid & Newport High School.



Pets allowed, $50/moth pet rent. No Pet Deposit. 30 lb weight limit and 2 pet maximum.



Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.



**************** APPLICANT CRITERIA ****************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com