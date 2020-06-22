All apartments in Bellevue
533 157th Ave Se
Last updated May 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

533 157th Ave Se

533 157th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

533 157th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
This private home is located in a great neighborhood, was just fully remodeled and features spacious floor plan with 3 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room and dining room. It has New: larger windows, glistening hardwood floors; granite fireplace; kitchen with granite countertops, marble tiles, cabinets, appliances (including microwave, stove/range, and dishwasher); bathroom with granite sinks/floor and marble shower. Also there is fresh pain throughout; light fixtures; plenty of storage space; new roof; large yard, and much more.

The home is located on a quit neighborhood 5 min from shopping (Crossroads Mall and walk to Lake Hills Shopping Center), parks (walk to Evergreen Park and Lake Hills Greenbelt park), groceries (Trader Joes, Walmart, QFC, and Fred Mayer), entertainment (Crossroads Theater, Bowling), public library, Microsoft, Bellevue Community College, I90 (no toll free to Seattle), public Elementary/Middle schools, and major bus lines.

Available from October, 31, 2016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 157th Ave Se have any available units?
533 157th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 157th Ave Se have?
Some of 533 157th Ave Se's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 533 157th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
533 157th Ave Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 157th Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 533 157th Ave Se is not pet friendly.
Does 533 157th Ave Se offer parking?
No, 533 157th Ave Se does not offer parking.
Does 533 157th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 157th Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 157th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 533 157th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 533 157th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 533 157th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 533 157th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 157th Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
