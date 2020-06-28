5230 116th Ave SE

Amenities
Great House to See - Main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, Large living room and master bedroom w/ 2 fireplaces. Updates with new windows & remodeled baths. Kitchen & master br can open to large deck w/Jacuzzi & private yard. Professional designed landscaping with sprinkler system. Lower level living room w/ 1 fireplace & 1 guest room w/ bath.
Newport Elem, Tyee MS, Newport HS! Easy access to I-90/405, Factoria.
A minimum of one year lease, background check required.
(RLNE5072255)