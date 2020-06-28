All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 5230 116th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
5230 116th Ave SE
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

5230 116th Ave SE

5230 116th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5230 116th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House to See - Main floor has hardwood flooring throughout, Large living room and master bedroom w/ 2 fireplaces. Updates with new windows & remodeled baths. Kitchen & master br can open to large deck w/Jacuzzi & private yard. Professional designed landscaping with sprinkler system. Lower level living room w/ 1 fireplace & 1 guest room w/ bath.
Newport Elem, Tyee MS, Newport HS! Easy access to I-90/405, Factoria.
A minimum of one year lease, background check required.

(RLNE5072255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 116th Ave SE have any available units?
5230 116th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 116th Ave SE have?
Some of 5230 116th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 116th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5230 116th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 116th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5230 116th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 5230 116th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 5230 116th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 5230 116th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 116th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 116th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5230 116th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5230 116th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5230 116th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 116th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 116th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle